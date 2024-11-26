Donald Trump's aide is raising concerns among his inner circle after reportedly writing him a series of adoring and intensely personal letters, saying things like, "you are all that matters to me."

Natalie Harp, 33, a former right-wing TV host and loyal supporter, first came to Trump's attention in 2019 when she credited him with saving her life through the Right to Try law, which allowed her access to experimental cancer treatments.

After publicly supporting him during the 2020 Republican National Convention, Harp joined Trump's team in 2022. At that time she took on the role of assisting with his social media posts and acting as a conduit for unvetted information during his campaign.

Harp quickly became a trusted figure in Trump's orbit, many times referred to as "sweetie" and treated like a daughter, according to those close to them, the New York Times reported.

Recent reports revealed a series of unsettling letters Harp wrote to Trump in 2023, expressing her desire to bring him "joy" and referring to him as her "Guardian and Protector."

"I want to bring you joy," she wrote, "to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk 'work.'"

The letters, confirmed as authentic by multiple sources, have raised concerns within Trump's team, with some aides wondering about her influence and unsupervised access to the president-elect.

"You are all that matters to me," she wrote in another letter. "I don't ever want to let you down."

Many times, Harp's role allows her to bypass other staff members in facilitating Trump's social media activity.

Despite the concerns, Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, has defended Harp, praising her "work ethic and dedication" and referring to her as "trusted and valued."

As Trump prepares to assume office, Harp's close relationship and role are expected to remain the same.

Originally published by Latin Times