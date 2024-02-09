Ever wondered what goes into producing a bottle of Tequila? In our fast-paced, modern world, the meticulous effort behind the things we consume is often overlooked. Yet, creating each bottle of traditionally made Tequila involves a remarkable blend of hard work, passion, creativity, and adherence to time-honored traditions.

This process sharply contrasts with the more commonly known modern industrialized tequilas. Among the 1680 tequila brands producing over 3307 different expressions of tequilas, surprisingly, only about 100 are verified as additive-free. Most brands introduce additives like sugar or artificial sweeteners, glycerin for mouthfeel, caramel coloring, oak extract for an aged taste, and artificial flavors to enhance or mask their low-quality Tequila. Tequila's complexity, boasting over 600 distinct aromas, marks the spirit's richness, a trait that should be celebrated rather than concealed.

Amid a sea of brands, Cazcanes Tequila, a boutique brand founded in 2015, stands out. Recognized as the fastest-growing tequila brand on the online platform Drizly, Cazcanes is celebrated for its dedication to the lost art of tequila making. Utilizing an ancient recipe discovered in a jungle still, the artisans at Cazcanes embrace this craft with heart and commitment, earning recognition as organic, kosher, and additive-free by Tequila Matchmaker.

"The best Tequila is a product of meticulous craftsmanship," comments Edwin Dolgopyat, the COO of Cazcanes. "We deliberately avoid common practices like using immature agave or industrial diffusers. Instead, we draw rich flavors from mature organic agave using traditional methods, truly capturing the spirit's essence."

Cazcanes not only stands out for its exceptional Tequila but also for the rich history embedded in its name. Deriving from the resilient Cazcanes natives, the last of Mexico's indigenous tribes to resist Spanish conquest, the name symbolizes not just strength, but a fierce and fiery determination that defied overwhelming odds. The relentless spirit of the Cazcanes, renowned for their courage and indomitable will, is mirrored in the brand's commitment to producing pure, additive-free Tequila. It's a modern testament to both the deep-rooted values of quality and tradition and the unconquerable spirit and enduring bravery of the Cazcanes people.

The distinguished quality of Cazcanes Tequila has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous prestigious awards. Achieving back-to-back double gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition highlights its exceptional flavor profile. Furthermore, the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI), an esteemed authority in the industry since 1981, has honored Cazcanes with gold and platinum awards across its product range. This recognition is significant, especially considering BTI's long-standing reputation for rigorous and unbiased evaluations. In 2023, BTI rated Cazcanes No. 10 Blanco Tequila an impressive 97 out of 100 points, describing it as 'Complex and refreshing, [...] truly an excellent example and a delight to taste,' solidifying Cazcanes's position as a leader in tequila excellence.

The journey from fields to shelves for Cazcanes Tequila is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship. It begins with sourcing natural artesian spring water from the volcanic San Pedro de los Landeros mountains, imparting a unique mineral profile. Selecting organic Weber Blue Agave at peak maturity ensures rich, complex flavors. Once the 'piñas,' or agave, are cooked and shredded, a roller mill carefully extracts the sugars to create 'mosto.' The 'mosto' undergoes fermentation and is then double-distilled into Tequila. A proprietary aeration method further refines the spirit, enhancing its smoothness and drinkability. The heart of Cazcanes's excellence lies in its approach to aging – prioritizing taste over time. Each batch of Reposado and Añejo, resting in hand-selected barrels, is aged until it reaches the ideal flavor profile, not confined by a strict timeline. This meticulous process of blending and aging ensures that each bottle of Cazcanes Tequila delivers an unparalleled experience true to the spirit's essence.

"We pay attention to every detail," shares the COO. "Producing in small batches ensures the highest quality." The bottle, modeled after an antique apothecary bottle and crafted in Mexico, reflects the brand's commitment to authenticity and tradition.

In every bottle of Cazcanes Tequila lies a story of heritage, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of perfection. It's a spirit that not only upholds the age-old traditions of tequila craftsmanship but also boldly sets new benchmarks in a competitive market. Each sip offers a taste of authenticity, a tribute to the relentless spirit of the Cazcanes people, and a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence. Cazcanes Tequila, in preserving the essence of traditional tequila making, invites connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike to partake in a legacy that continues to evolve and inspire.

Visit Cazcanes.com to learn more about the brand and its products, or book a distillery tour