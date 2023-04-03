KEY POINTS A woman in the Philippines claimed that she is dating WWE superstar Roman Reigns

Isabel Mayam-o alleged that a courier service has yet deliver a package she claimed was sent to her by Reigns

Reigns is already married to longtime partner Galina Becker

A woman in the Philippines is claiming that WWE champion Roman Reigns is her boyfriend. But it appears that she may have been the victim of an "online love scam," according to a report.

Ifugao native Isabel Mayam-o appeared on Thursday's episode of "#ipaBITAGmo," an investigative and public service program hosted by Filipino veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo.

While on the show, she sought help, saying that a company called Curier Eagles Delivery Services failed to deliver a package she claims was sent to her by her alleged boyfriend, the 37-year-old two-time WWE Universal Championship winner.

The woman alleged that the courier service asked for thousands of cash before delivery but was still "holding" her package.

"I am complaining about them because they are holding my package. It contains an invitation letter, [a] SIM card from the [United States], a VIP I.D. card, and money amounting to $20,000 (PHP 1.09 million) in cash," Mayam-o claimed in the episode, which was uploaded via YouTube.

She continued, "They are asking me [for] money, PHP 15,000 [since the package was expensive]. I sent it through GCash. Up to this day, they haven't delivered it. It was sent to me by my boyfriend from Florida, U.S. I came to know him after [my cousin] forwarded my number to him."

Mayam-o went on to claim that she and Reigns had been speaking for about four months via "Google" and that they have yet to meet in person or communicate through video chat because her "boyfriend's" company, pertaining to the WWE, "bars employees" from communicating and they are being heavily monitored. She suggested that this was the reason she was sent a U.S.-based SIM card.

Following the woman's claims, the 68-year-old host bluntly asked if she was sure that Reigns was her "boyfriend" and suggested that she was being scammed for money. Tulfo then proceeded to ask his staff to call the number of her alleged partner, but it was unattended.

Elsewhere in the interview, the host took some time to check the screenshots of the conversations between Mayam-o and the person she believes to be Reigns. Tulfo noted that the alleged boyfriend appeared to have "crooked English," despite Reigns being born in the U.S. He also noticed that the Instagram account shared with her was a fan account.

"I will be honest with you: you might be chasing a package that does not exist. You're sending money, [and] you're already being manipulated. You call this a 'love scam' or 'online romance scam.' You're talking but don't see each other, and you're also sending money," Tulfo said, adding that these cases often occur.

"I am already telling you, so you don't get hurt. This isn't real. You are a victim of scamming," he concluded.

Mayam-o seemed to remain hopeful but admitted that she already doubts that her "relationship" is real.

Reigns — born Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi — made his WWE debut in 2012 on its "Survivor Series," along with his former teammates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. He has since battled the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Mark William Calaway, professionally known as "The Undertaker."

Dubbed "The Head of the Table," Reigns is slated to defend his WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship titles in this year's WrestleMania 39, which will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. He will be facing Cody Rhodes.

Though he has yet to comment on the incident, Reigns is still married to his wife, Galina Becker. They tied the knot in December 2014 and now share five children.