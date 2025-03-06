The Trump administration sent emails on Tuesday begging 180 employees at the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to return to work after they were fired last month by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The email's subject line was urgent, stating, "Read this e-mail immediately," according to the Associated Press. The message went on to state that "after further review and consideration," the February 15 termination notice was rescinded and anyone receiving the message was cleared to return to work the following day.

"You should return to duty under your previous work schedule," the email continued, according to AP. "We apologize for any disruption that this may have caused."

The Trump administration initially claimed 1,300 of the CDC's probationary employees, meaning anyone new to their role, would be let go. However, the number of employees who then received termination notices was closer to 750.

With 180 additional employees potentially returning, the number of federal employees who were let go from the agency, is now closer to approximately 600 employees.

It is unclear how many of the 180 employees agreed to return to work or whether they will be spared in the coming months as DOGE promises deeper cuts across federal agencies.

Originally published by Latin Times