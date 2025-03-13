Fired federal workers have taken to social media to warily celebrate being reinstated to their jobs within federal departments after briefly having their employment terminated by the Trump administration, particularly by the Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency.

Tens of thousands of employees fired by the Trump administration in an attempt to minimize the size of the government must be rehired by federal agencies, according to an order delivered by U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday.

"These mass-firings of federal workers were not just an attack on government agencies and their ability to function, they were also a direct assault on public lands, wildlife, and the rule of law," said Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project.

The San Francisco-based federal judge described the terminations as a "sham", ordering the Defense, Treasury, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs departments to "immediately" offer terminated employees their jobs back. He further referred to the Office of Personnel Management's decision to terminate these employees as unlawful, reported POLITICO.

"You will not bring the people in here to be cross-examined. You're afraid to do so because you know cross examination would reveal the truth," the judge told a DOJ attorney during a Thursday hearing. "I tend to doubt that you're telling me the truth. ... I'm tired of seeing you stonewall on trying to get at the truth."

"Hell yeah I was listening to the hearing. I'm gonna get reinstated b----es!!!" said one Reddit user of the proceedings.

"Yes, all of the judge's findings are slaps across of those who mocked us with 'you're not entitled to a job!' Correct, but we are entitled to the law!" said another.

"Rehire to fire tomorrow? I hope everyone at least gets back pay before being fired a second time," wrote a third user.

"THANK YOU AFGE!!!!!" concurred a fourth.

Some users encouraged reinstated fellow employees to look for more stable employment elsewhere anyway, citing the volatility of the Trump administration as a reason why they may not retain their employment.

"I would still look for a new job as you may soon be gone in a RIF. But I bet you get back pay, and insurance is covered for longer, at least," wrote one user.

Originally published by Latin Times.