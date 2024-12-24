An angry Delta Airlines customer took to social media to share his experience with the company, which he claims downgraded him from the seat he was assigned in order to accommodate another passenger's service animal.

Reddit user @ben_bob initially paid for a first-class seat, but was told by airline staff that his seat had to be downgraded because "something changed". After boarding the plane, the user realized that the reason he was removed from his premium seat was so that it could be given to the service dog of another passenger, reported Daily Dot.

"I got upgraded to first this morning, only to 15 mins later get downgraded (to a worst seat than I previously had). I asked the desk agent what was going on and she said "something changed"," he wrote.

"Okay, fine, I am disgruntled but whatever, I then board only to see this dog in my first class seat ... And now I'm livid."

Delta informed the passenger that their policy was that passengers "may be relocated for service animals" and that the situation could not be further amended, much to the passenger's dismay.

"There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have ..." ben_bob wrote indignantly. "What an absolute joke."

"What's the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly. I've sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I'm starting to question my allegiance as well," they continued.

"Delta teams are aware of the customer complaint and are researching the details of what may have occurred," the airline said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine.

Originally published by Latin Times.