The first look of the highly anticipated sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux" featuring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn has been released. Actor Joaquin Phoenix can also be seen in the first look, reprising his character as Joker a.k.a. Arthur Fleck.

Director Todd Phillips shared the first look Tuesday on his Instagram account, wishing everyone "Happy Valentines Day" in the caption. In the photo, Gaga and Phoenix can be seen looking at each other dramatically in the eyes.

While Gaga looks surprised as she cups Phoenix's face in her hands, Phoenix looks relaxed in the photo.

DC Studios, which announced the "Joker" sequel last year, commented on the post via their official Instagram handle, "...love is in the air...?" while actress Lili Reinhart shared her excitement, "Omgomgomg."

Phillips previously dropped a photo of Phoenix in the character of Joker, where he was getting a shave.

"Day 1. Our boy," the director captioned the post shared on Instagram on Dec. 11, last year.

The 52-year-old director disclosed the title of the movie last year in June when he shared a glimpse of their script reading session alongside a photo of the script's cover.

While the first installment released in 2019 was titled, "Joker," the second one will be called "Joker: Folie à Deux." Folie à deux is a rare delusional disorder that is shared by two people, mostly two family members or people emotionally close to each other.

Considering the first installment, the movie revolved around a lonely man named Arthur Fleck who has been bullied and isolated from society. He eventually turns into a criminal named Joker.

The upcoming sequel's plot has been kept under wraps. It is slated to release on Oct. 4, next year.

Aside from "Joker: Folie à Deux," Phoenix will be next seen in the movie "Beau Is Afraid," a horror comedy slated to release on April 21. The flick is helmed by director Ari Aster. The actor will also star in director Ridley Scott's "Napoleon," which is currently under post-production, and in a thriller, "The Island," helmed by director Pawel Pawlikowski.