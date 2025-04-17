Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has threatened legal consequences for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer if the city maintains its policy preventing employees and police officers from asking law-abiding individuals about their immigration status.

In a letter posted to social media on Monday evening, Uthmeier cited the city's 2018 Trust Act as "unlawful and, as of 2019, void," stating that its continued enforcement violates Florida law.

"This letter serves as notice that this office will take legal action against the City of Orlando and any city employee or agent thereof that violates chapter 908 of the Florida statutes," Uthmeier wrote, referencing a recent April 7 city council meeting during which Dyer and other officials reaffirmed their support for the Trust Act.

Chapter 908 of Florida Statutes prohibits local governments from enacting "sanctuary policies" that impede communication or cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Uthmeier argues that by barring officers from inquiring about immigration status, the city is unlawfully implementing such a policy.

"Sanctuary policies are not tolerated or lawful in Florida," the letter states. "Failure to abide by state law may result in the enforcement of applicable penalties, including but not limited to being held in contempt, declaratory or injunctive relief, and removal from office by the Governor."

Today, I sent a letter to @orlandomayor reminding him that the sanctuary policy adopted by the city in 2018, the ‘Trust Act,’ is void under a 2019 law signed by @GovRonDeSantis.



If the city enforces the policy as Mayor Dyer suggested, especially with @OrlandoPolice signing a… pic.twitter.com/InLAJRIDeQ — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 14, 2025

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, disputed Uthmeier's interpretation of the law in an interview with The Miami Herald on Monday:

"I don't believe what was a policy within Orlando Policed Department is breaking the law and I think it's very important to provide clarity to what the Trust Act does and does not do. Orlando needs to operate in the best interests of our constituents which are very diverse"

Meanwhile, Uthmeier is facing scrutiny on a separate front. State Rep. As The Tampa Bay Times reported on Tuesday, Rep. Alex Andrade has announced plans to subpoena Uthmeier's text messages and call logs as part of an investigation into whether he improperly directed funds from the Hope Florida Foundation, overseen by First Lady Casey DeSantis, to dark money groups that later contributed to a political committee opposing a recreational marijuana amendment.

Andrade claims Uthmeier personally told nonprofit leaders to request $5 million grants, which were then funneled into political spending. The subpoenas will also target communications from the Florida Chamber of Commerce's CEO and the Hope Florida Foundation's attorney.

Originally published on Latin Times