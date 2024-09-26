Florida Man Got Into Gunfight With His Own Nephew: Police
Jaquane Lawayne Ealey, 42, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was arrested after he allegedly shot the victim several times in the abdomen
A Florida man accused of getting into a gunfight with his own nephew is now facing charges of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Jaquane Lawayne Ealey, 42, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly shot the victim several times in the abdomen, police said, according to WPLG-TV.
Ealey and his nephew got into an argument prompting both men to allegedly draw their guns. Ealey allegedly fired off multiple rounds into the victim, who remains in critical condition.
Details of the argument remain unclear.
The suspect called 911 to report the shooting and was arrested outside his home.
He is being held without bond, jail records show.
Join the Discussion
Editor's pick
-
Trump Media Stock Plunge Continues After Lockup Agreement Expires
-
MoneyGram Goes Offline After Cyber Attack
-
'Convergence' Growing On Global Plastics Treaty: UN Environment Chief
-
Trial Begins In Italy Student Murder Case That Opened Eyes To Femicide
-
Rohingya Refugees Detail Worsening Violence In Myanmar
-
October 7: How Israel's Deadliest Day Unfolded
-
What Is The UN's 'Pact For The Future'?
-
Long Wait For Justice In India's Backlogged Courts
-
Indonesia, NZ Deny Papua Rebel Claim 'Bribe' Paid For Pilot Release
-
Japan Quake, Flood Victim Attemps Fresh Start With Wife's Memory