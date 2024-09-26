Florida Man Got Into Gunfight With His Own Nephew: Police

A Florida man accused of getting into a gunfight with his own nephew is now facing charges of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Jaquane Lawayne Ealey, 42, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly shot the victim several times in the abdomen, police said, according to WPLG-TV.

Ealey and his nephew got into an argument prompting both men to allegedly draw their guns. Ealey allegedly fired off multiple rounds into the victim, who remains in critical condition.

Details of the argument remain unclear.

The suspect called 911 to report the shooting and was arrested outside his home.

He is being held without bond, jail records show.