A judge has ordered the Florida lawmaker trying to impeach him to attend anger management classes after he allegedly showed the middle finger during a virtual hearing.

State Rep. Randy Fine was found in contempt of court after he flashed his middle finger and made the "loser" hand sign during a virtual hearing Aug. 19.

A witness testified that she had screenshots of the incident, saying she believed Fine had been mouthing curse words to the plaintiff, as reported by WESH. The hearing where the incident occurred had been for an election paperwork dispute, and was dismissed.

Fine's behavior, as well as him wearing a T-shirt to the virtual hearing, led Judge Scott Blaue to cite the incident as violations of courtroom decorum. Fine was ordered to pay a $250 fine and to attend an eight-hour anger management class, as reported by FOX 35.

Fine claimed that he was "scratching my face with my middle finger right in the middle of [the hearing]," as reported by WESH. He shared that he plans to appeal the decision, and that the ruling will be added to the impeachment charges he filed against Blaue.

"While I think the anger management class isn't the worst idea in the world, I think the entire hearing was a clown show. Executed in bad faith by this judge and his fake prosecutor," Fine told WESH.