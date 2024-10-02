Florida Lawmaker Ordered to Attend Anger Management Class by Judge He Is Trying to Impeach
"I think the entire hearing was a clown show," State Rep. Randy Fine said.
A judge has ordered the Florida lawmaker trying to impeach him to attend anger management classes after he allegedly showed the middle finger during a virtual hearing.
State Rep. Randy Fine was found in contempt of court after he flashed his middle finger and made the "loser" hand sign during a virtual hearing Aug. 19.
A witness testified that she had screenshots of the incident, saying she believed Fine had been mouthing curse words to the plaintiff, as reported by WESH. The hearing where the incident occurred had been for an election paperwork dispute, and was dismissed.
Fine's behavior, as well as him wearing a T-shirt to the virtual hearing, led Judge Scott Blaue to cite the incident as violations of courtroom decorum. Fine was ordered to pay a $250 fine and to attend an eight-hour anger management class, as reported by FOX 35.
Fine claimed that he was "scratching my face with my middle finger right in the middle of [the hearing]," as reported by WESH. He shared that he plans to appeal the decision, and that the ruling will be added to the impeachment charges he filed against Blaue.
"While I think the anger management class isn't the worst idea in the world, I think the entire hearing was a clown show. Executed in bad faith by this judge and his fake prosecutor," Fine told WESH.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Switzerland's Glaciers Shrink Another 2.5% Despite Heavy Snowfall
-
Cranes Stand Still As US Dockworkers Fight For 'Future'
-
Can Music Help Plants Grow? Study Suggests Sound Boosts Fungus
-
In Colombia, Paying At-risk Youngsters 'To Not Kill'
-
Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead At 83: Team
-
Sacred Filth Offers India's Sex Workers Brief Respect
-
Gaza Children 'Extremely Impacted' By War: UNICEF
-
SpaceX Launches Mission To Return Stranded Astronauts
-
Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty To Running High-End Brothels Catering To Politicians, Execs
-
Trump Now Says He's 'Too Busy Winning' To Sue Fact-Checking ABC Debate Anchor