KEY POINTS Juan Yap Rivera Jr. faces 186 felony charges for illicit sexual acts

Police found a video of Rivera having sex with his pet dog

They also found graphic images of minors on his phone

A Florida man accused of filming himself while having sexual intercourse with a dog and possessing child pornography materials was arrested by authorities.

Juan Yap Rivera Jr., a resident of Wimauma, was nabbed last week over 186 felony charges, including six counts of engaging in sexual contact with an animal, 79 counts of filming, distributing, or possessing images or videos of sexual activity with an animal, and 101 counts of possession of child pornography, the court records reviewed by Law & Crime showed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip on the alleged illegal activities of the 20-year-old Rivera online.

When they got hold of the suspect's cellphone, they discovered "graphic images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexual activity and bestiality."

They also found footage of the suspect engaging in sexual activities with his pet dog.

After seizing the phone, authorities learned that Rivera had been using social media platforms such as Snapchat and Telegram to search for and store the videos online.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister welcomed the arrest and praised the investigators for nabbing the suspect.

"I want to commend our detectives for their tireless work in uncovering this case and bringing the perpetrator to justice," Chronister said in a statement shared on Facebook.

"This is a heinous case, and I want to remind the community we must continue to work together to prevent child exploitation and abuse. We must remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or activity to law enforcement," he added.

Chronister called on those with additional information relevant to the case or any child exploitation cases to reach and inform authorities at 813-247-8200.

Rivera's case was assigned to 13th Circuit Criminal Court Judge Catherine M. Caitlin. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Rivera was redacted on Monday afternoon in preparation for public release.

Last week, a Mississippi woman was arrested for posting "extremely graphic" videos of her having sexual acts with her dog, the New York Post reported.

However, the woman claimed she was threatened to do it.