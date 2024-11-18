A Florida home health care nurse has been arrested for allegedly stealing $141,594 from her blind, elderly client over four years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced.

"Taking advantage of an elderly man who entrusted her with his life savings while also paying her a good salary is inexcusable and unforgivable," Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA. "This woman's actions are despicable."

Carrie Hutchinson was hired in 2020 to care for the 77-year-old victim's late wife and later became his personal assistant, earning $6,000 monthly. Despite the hefty pay, detectives say she used the victim's funds for her own personal purchases, including over 270 Amazon orders, airline tickets for herself and friends, pet expenses, and photography classes.

One charge allegedly included $1,588 for Allegiant Airlines tickets for her and four friends to travel to Maine. She also spent $4,774 in Amazon orders between April 2021 and July 2024, officials said. She even used the victim's credit cards for pet supplies and "Pop On Veneers," according to investigators.

The victim discovered the missing money in July after consulting a retired financial officer. Confronted after a cruise trip, Hutchinson allegedly admitted to "borrowing" the money but said she couldn't repay it after being fired, said law enforcement officials.

Hutchinson has been charged with the criminal use of personal ID, exploitation of the elderly, and grand theft of $100,000 or more.