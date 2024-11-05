The six-week abortion ban in Florida will remain after an abortion-rights ballot initiative failed to secure enough support on Tuesday.

Despite 58.4% of Floridians voting in support of Amendment 4, which would have prohibited laws restricting abortion before fetal viability, about 24 weeks, or when necessary to protect a pregnant woman's health, it was not enough to meet the 60% threshold, per The New York Times.

It marked a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who changed the state's previous 15-week ban to six weeks in May, effectively banning all abortions.

Last month, a federal judge ruled against DeSantis, who sent cease-and-desist letters to stop a pro-abortion ad promoting the amendment from running in the state. It led to the resignation of the former general counsel for Florida's Department of Health.

Originally published by Latin Times