A Florida surgeon who has already had his medical license suspended after mistakenly removing a patient's liver instead of their spleen during an operation had also conducted an operation that wasn't originally scheduled for another patient, resulting in yet another death.

In May, a woman was scheduled to undergo an ileostomy, a procedure to create an opening in the stomach for waste removal.

Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky diverted from the scheduled procedure and instead performed a bowel resection, which involves removing a portion of the bowel, according to the Miami Herald.

Following the surgery, her health deteriorated, and she was moved to the ICU, where she later died.

An investigation revealed that the medical team failed to use appropriate diagnostic testing and delayed in ordering imaging to treat sepsis, leading to accusations of gross negligence in her care, the Miami Herald also revealed.

It was in August that investigators said Dr. Shaknovsky cut out 70-year-old William's Bryan's liver instead of his spleen.

Bryan and his wife were visiting Florida from Alabama when he began to experience pain on his left side. He underwent emergency surgery, purportedly at Shaknovsky's recommendation, according to his widow's attorney.

During the procedure, Bryan began hemorrhaging and went into cardiac arrest, eventually leading to his death.

Shaknosky's medical license was revoked last month, but investigations remain ongoing.

Bryan's widow is pursuing legal charges in his case.