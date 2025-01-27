Police say that a Florida landlord shot and killed his tenant in a dispute over the thermostat, and then adjusted it to his preferred temperature.

Adam Louis Anson, 37, is charged with second-degree murder and burglary with armed assault or battery, WTVJ-TV reported. Anson has said the shooting of 57-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez was self-defense.

The incident began Saturday, around 8 a.m., when police say Anson showed up at Gonzalez's home - an attached efficiency apartment - to adjust the thermostat, WFOR-TV reported.

Anson had a semi-automatic pistol and knocked on the window in an effort to gain access to the apartment.

When Gonzalez began to open the door, Anson forced his way in and allegedly punched Gonzalez. According to WFOR, Gonzalez was allegedly dragged outside and shot several times.

Anson then went back inside, adjusted the thermostat and called police, WTVJ reported.

The station reported that Anson has maintained the incident was self-defense and that he was attacked by Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald