Followers Blast Elon Musk For Wanting to 'Recruit' Workers Overseas: 'America is a Nation, Not a Sports Team'
Users lambasted Musk and voiced their grievances with skilled immigrants entering the US using the H1-B visa
Elon Musk, a Trump ally and recently appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is being criticized online for suggesting that U.S. businesses recruit skilled professionals similar to how sports teams recruit players .
The backlash came after Musk responded to a tweet by entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, in which he claimed there was an engineering talent shortage in Silicon Valley.
"SILICON VALLEY'S BIGGEST LIMITATION: ENGINEERING TALENT SHORTAGE," Nawfal wrote. "The U.S. semiconductor industry alone needs over 160,000 engineers by 2032, driven by $250B+ in new investments. Demand for AI experts has skyrocketed, with Elon calling the talent war the 'craziest' ever. Meanwhile, STEM programs struggle to produce enough graduates."
"This shortage threatens innovation, from AI to semiconductors, slowing progress and global competitiveness," he continued. "Expanding STEM education, streamlining high-skilled immigration, and reskilling workers are urgent solutions. Investing in talent is investing in the future."
Musk then took to the replies of Nawfal's post to share an analogy that earned him plenty of social media ridicule in response.
"No, we need more like double that number yesterday!" Musk began, reiterating Nawfal's points. "The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low."
"Think of this like a pro sports team: if you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win," he continued.
This sentiment led to a slew of negative tweets from Musk's followers, with many accusing the Tesla CEO of just wanting to cut costs.
Responding to a post in which a user asked for genuine incidents of American citizens being unable to find employment due to foreign-born workers, Musk expressed his beliefs regarding the shortage of skilled labor within the U.S.
"There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley," Musk wrote.
"America isn't a pro sports team. It's a nation that's supposed to put its citizens before foreign tech workers," wrote one user. "We're in the middle of a tech worker recession with tens of thousands of American engineers who can't get interviews at companies that are 30+% H1B. Put them first."
"America is a nation not a sports franchise," wrote another.
"My country is not your sports team or venture capitalist firm," concurred a third.
This follows Musk's support of Indian-American venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan, who was appointed to advise the upcoming Trump administration on artificial intelligence (AI).
Krishnan has repeatedly expressed his belief that caps on green cards provided to skilled foreign-born workers should be removed, a sentiment Musk has agreed with.
