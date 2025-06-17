Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is accusing the network he once called home of operating as a "propaganda hose" aimed at manipulating its older viewers into supporting war, including the latest U.S. entanglement in Iran.

Carlson, once one of Fox News' most influential and highest-rated personalities, has increasingly broken from the Trump-aligned right in recent months. His departure from the network in 2023 marked the beginning of a shift, with Carlson growing more outspoken against U.S. foreign policy, particularly military involvement in the Middle East.

Appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Carlson condemned Fox News and its primetime personalities, most notably Sean Hannity, for cheerleading Israeli strikes on Iran and pushing for U.S. military involvement.

He called out what he described as the network's deliberate effort to stir pro-war sentiment among "elderly" viewers.

"What they are doing is what they always do, which is just turning up the propaganda hose to full blast and just trying to knock elderly Fox viewers off their feet and make them subject to more wars," Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson says Fox is a propaganda network that manipulates their mostly elderly audience. pic.twitter.com/h7jF9RbvzW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 16, 2025

He specifically named Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch and pro-Israel donors Miriam Adelson and Ike Perlmutter as part of what he described as a "warmonger" faction pushing Trump toward deeper conflict.

"Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who's calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran. On that list: Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson. At some point they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now," he added.

Carlson also released a sharply worded newsletter titled "This Could Be the Final Newsletter Before All-Out War," in which he accused Trump of complicity and warned of looming catastrophe.

"Despite being complicit in the act of war," Carlson wrote, "the president hopes last night's events will help his ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran."

When asked about Carlson's blistering critique, Trump dismissed him with a shrug: "I don't know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen."

Originally published on Latin Times