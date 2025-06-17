A new statue has appeared on the National Mall in Washington DC, seemingly branding President Donald Trump a dictator and featuring quotes that purport that message.

The statue features a large golden thumb crushing the statue of liberty atop a pedestal. The plaque emblazoned onto the pedestal reads "Dictator Approved." It is accompanied by a quote from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch Trump ally.

"The most respected, the most feared person is Donald Trump," the quote reads.

Another quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin reads, "President Trump 'is a very bright and talented man.'"

A third, attributed to North Korea's Kim Jung Un reads, "Your Excellency. A 'special' relationship. The extraordinary courage of President Trump."

Trump is dictator-approved. A new statue on the National Mall pic.twitter.com/brx0KQAuV2 — Joe Flood (@joeflood) June 17, 2025

"It's huge and just sticks out in the mall," said Corinne, a passerby who flagged the statue to the Huffington Post.

Social media users reposted images of the statue in amusement.

"Trump is dictator-approved. A new statue on the National Mall," one user said.

"Amazing, just saw A Giant Statue of 'Trump as a Dictator' On The National Mall in DC," wrote a Reddit user.

"Brilliant, love this," another user wrote.

Similar statues and monuments were installed in DC by activists last fall. A bronze colored "poop" monument appeared before the 2024 election "honoring" the participants of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Another poop monument appeared near the Capitol, seemingly dedicated to Trump.

Originally published on Latin Times