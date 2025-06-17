Trump Branded a Dictator By New Gold Statue in DC: 'The Most Feared Person'
"Today there's a massive statue of a gold thumb crushing the Statue of Liberty on the National Mall, hailing Trump as a dictator," said one social media user
A new statue has appeared on the National Mall in Washington DC, seemingly branding President Donald Trump a dictator and featuring quotes that purport that message.
The statue features a large golden thumb crushing the statue of liberty atop a pedestal. The plaque emblazoned onto the pedestal reads "Dictator Approved." It is accompanied by a quote from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch Trump ally.
"The most respected, the most feared person is Donald Trump," the quote reads.
Another quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin reads, "President Trump 'is a very bright and talented man.'"
A third, attributed to North Korea's Kim Jung Un reads, "Your Excellency. A 'special' relationship. The extraordinary courage of President Trump."
"It's huge and just sticks out in the mall," said Corinne, a passerby who flagged the statue to the Huffington Post.
Social media users reposted images of the statue in amusement.
"Trump is dictator-approved. A new statue on the National Mall," one user said.
"Amazing, just saw A Giant Statue of 'Trump as a Dictator' On The National Mall in DC," wrote a Reddit user.
"Brilliant, love this," another user wrote.
Similar statues and monuments were installed in DC by activists last fall. A bronze colored "poop" monument appeared before the 2024 election "honoring" the participants of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Another poop monument appeared near the Capitol, seemingly dedicated to Trump.
Originally published on Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
- MOST POPULAR IN U.S.