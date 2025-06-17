Donald Trump Jr. has drawn ire after insisting that his father, President Donald Trump, won the 2020 election, even suggesting that this is evidenced by the trajectory of Trump's second presidential term.

The President's eldest child appeared on "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Newsmax, in which he discussed his father's second presidential term and promoted a wireless alternative to traditional mobile carriers, Trump Mobile.

While speaking to host Marc Lotter, Trump Jr. insisted that Trump won the 2020 election.

"I don't think anyone with an IQ above about 3 doesn't think that we won the 2020 election now. They get that. But I think the Democrats did us such a huge service playing that game. All they had to do was shut up. Let them have it," he began.

"We now have a team that is battle-tested. They had four years of hell, we know who the guys that are the real warriors are. So it's the first time we actually have a real bench of viable candidates who are fighters, who fight for the America first movement," he continued, praising the current state of his party.

Users quickly took to online platforms to mock Trump Jr. for his false claims.

"When you tell a lie often enough people start to believe it," said one user.

"Just for the 62 out of 63 judges, and when asked to present evidence in court nothing came up. I would think you have a low IQ if you went to court without evidence. Trump Lost the 2020 election, get over it, it's 2025 move on," added another.

"I see he's expanded his drug use beyond coke..." said a third.

"I don't think Junior is qualified to speak on behalf of anyone with an IQ above 3," wrote a fourth.

"Don Jr.'s IQ insult doesn't change the fact that 63 lawsuits were dismissed and state officials, Republicans included, found no election fraud," a fifth clarified.

Originally published on Latin Times