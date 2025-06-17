A MAGA-supporting podcaster has seemingly turned on President Donald Trump, going as far as to call for his impeachment as a result of Trump's policy on Iran.

Dave Smith, the man who hosts the libertarian podcast Part of the Problem, appeared on YouTube show Breaking Points on Monday, during which he discussed the 47th President with hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti.

Smith criticized Trump's response to the developments in the Middle East after the President has consistently supported Israel's actions against Iran while simultaneously claiming that the US had nothing to do with them.

Smith proceeded to bash Trump for his willingness to reenter talks with Iran as the conflict escalates.

"Donald Trump telling [Iran] to come back to the negotiating table now is a joke. I mean, what an impotent leader! To be sitting there talking about coming back to the negotiating table—it's like sitting there after Pearl Harbor and telling FDR now is the time to go negotiate with the Japanese. Negotiations are over now," Smith said.

"I supported him this last year, I apologize for doing so. It was a bad calculation, at the time it seemed like the right one. He should be impeached and removed for this one...Of course, Congress will never do it because they're all a bunch of corrupt hacks. Donald Trump should be impeached and removed for this," Smith stated.

"All of his supporters should turn on him. It's an absolute betrayal of everything he ran and campaigned on and everything that he stood for. And I will say, despite the fact that Donald Trump supporters have been labelled a cult following, and that certainly is true for a percentage of his supporters, he is going to lose his coalition over this," he continued.

"I don't just speak for myself. There are a lot of us who simply will not go along with this. Just a devastating mistake," he concluded.

Smith is not the only MAGA-supporter-turned-opponent in the wake of the recent escalations in the conflict in the Middle East. Former FOX News host and Trump supporter Tucker Carlson warned on Monday that Trump's response to the conflict, if it were to result in a war with Iran, would signal the "end" of his presidency.

"If Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential. It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu," said Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, in a statement posted to X. "That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy."

Originally published on Latin Times