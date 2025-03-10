During an interview with MSNBC's Michael Steele, former Republican Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh warned "King" Donald Trump may defy the Supreme Court.

While discussing the "explosive" cabinet meeting during which Elon Musk allegedly clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to The New York Times, Walsh stated Musk is "the man to do Trump's dirty work" before digging into why the U.S. president refers to himself as a king.

"In a weird way you can't blame Trump for feeling like he's a king. We talk about a king. What is that? Somebody who believes they're above the law and they're not accountable," Walsh declared, adding "you can't blame Trump."

"Look at all he's gotten away with and no one's ever held him accountable. And here he sits in the White House. He's got no legislative branch to worry about. The Republican party is his. Who's gonna stop him? The courts? The people?" Walsh prompted.

The former politician pushed back when host Steele stated "courts are the bulwark against Trump."

"The king will defy a court order," Walsh warned. "Michael, the king's going to defy the Supreme Court. And then what does the Republican Party do?"

"Right now the king is standing with Putin and standing against the free world, and the party is quiet. When the king defies the Supreme Court, what does the country do?" he added.

