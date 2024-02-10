KEY POINTS Larry Hogan made a surprise announcement hours before the state's candidate filing deadline

The former Maryland governor made a reference to his Republican father while describing the kind of leader he would be

In a deep-blue state, he is largely seen as the only Republican who can make the race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin competitive

Larry Hogan, former Republican governor of Maryland, made a surprise announcement Friday and said he is launching a campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The prominent Trump critic is largely seen as the only Republican who can make the race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin competitive in a deep-blue state.

Hogan's announcement came in a social media video hours before the state's candidate filing deadline.

"I am running for the United States Senate -- not to serve one party -- but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation's broken politics," Hogan said "It's what I did as Maryland's governor, and it's exactly how I'll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let's get back to work."

As he spoke in the video about the kind of leader he wanted to be, Hogan made a reference to his father — a former Maryland congressman — being among the first Republicans to call for the impeachment of former President Richard Nixon during Watergate.

"Fifty years ago, my father, Maryland Congressman Larry Hogan Sr. made a very tough decision. He became the first Republican to come out for the impeachment of President Nixon. He put aside party politics and his own personal considerations and he stepped up to do the right thing for Maryland and the nation," Hogan said in his announcement video. "Today, Washington is completely broken because that kind of leadership, that kind of willingness to put country over party, has become far too rare."

Hogan said the country desperately needs leaders who are willing to stand up to both parties and asserted that he would work with anyone who wants to do "the people's business."

"My fellow Marylanders, you know me. For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state," Hogan said.

"The politicians in Washington seem to be more interested in arguing than actually getting anything done for the people they represent. Enough is enough," he added. "We can do so much better, but not if we keep electing the same kind of typical partisan politicians."

Hogan's announcement comes weeks after he endorsed former U.N. Ambassador and presidential-hopeful Nikki Haley, who is the last major GOP-rival against Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.