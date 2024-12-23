Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized after developing a fever, according to reports.

Clinton is said to be in good spirits and is receiving care, his deputy chief of staff told NBC News. The situation is not considered an emergency and further updates on the former president's condition are expected.

Clinton has a history of health issues, including quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 He was admitted to a hospital in Orange, California in 2021 with an infection.

Originally published by Latin Times