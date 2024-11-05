A former White House staffer for Donald Trump has publicly declared her vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as a communications aide for the former president, has become an outspoken critic of him in recent years, Variety reported.

"Four years ago today, I was in the White House with Donald Trump on election night," Griffin said. "I believed he deserved to lose that night, at that point. I thought he hadn't fought to win the election, but I thought the next four years would be the Republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump, and it didn't do that. So, this weekend, on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat."

During a special Election Day episode of "The View," Griffin announced that her vote for Harris had been cast, marking the first time that she's voted for a Democratic candidate.

"I'm speaking as a former senior aide to Donald Trump who knows him very well," Griffin said. "This is the most important election of our lifetimes because he is the most dangerous man to have ever sat in the American presidency. He cannot go back."

While Griffin emphasized her core Republican values, she explained the vote was "on loan" to Harris, driven by a desire to ensure Trump's defeat for the future of the country.

Griffin admitted she disagrees with many of Harris' policies but believes electing a leader who embodies kindness and unity is crucial at this time in history.

"I worry the direction that Donald Trump will take this country, and I take my own warning seriously," Griffin said. "I need someone who is a kind and decent person who will bring this country together.

"I don't agree with a lot of her policies and we can criticize that down the road, but today is about the best thing for the future and the future of the country is that Donald Trump will lose and Kamala Harris is elected."

Originally published by Latin Times