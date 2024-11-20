Fox Business Again Claims 'LGBTQ Merchandise' to Blame for Target Sales Decline: 'Really Offended Young Mothers'
"That's a very good point," another Fox Business reporter added.
Fox Business reporters blamed Target's "LGBTQ merchandise" for the retail giant's declining sales on Tuesday.
"People aren't going into the store and they're not going there because Target effectively broke its—it lost the faith of the American people. If you remember, the LGBTQ merchandise really offended young mothers and that's, I think, the issue," Adam Sabes, a Fox Business reporter, explained as the potential reason for Target's 12% decline in its stock price.
"It's still haunting them," he continued.
"Wow, that's a very good point," the host responded in a clip shared on X.
Social media users were not hesitant to share their honest opinion on the questionable theory.
"This is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard," X user @MikeMarkz wrote.
"The truth is people don't have really have money to spend," one X user offered.
Another user expanded on the potential reasoning for the decline.
"Target's weak earnings in the third quarter are linked to a combination of inflation, economic slowdown, and changing spending habits," user @arad_amir1 wrote.
Another pointed out that this "story" has been done before.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job