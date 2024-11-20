Fox Business reporters blamed Target's "LGBTQ merchandise" for the retail giant's declining sales on Tuesday.

"People aren't going into the store and they're not going there because Target effectively broke its—it lost the faith of the American people. If you remember, the LGBTQ merchandise really offended young mothers and that's, I think, the issue," Adam Sabes, a Fox Business reporter, explained as the potential reason for Target's 12% decline in its stock price.

"It's still haunting them," he continued.

"Wow, that's a very good point," the host responded in a clip shared on X.

Fox Business blames Target's poor 3rd quarter on stores selling "LGBT merchandise" that allegedly "really offended young mothers" pic.twitter.com/hTn7Q6ciy9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

Social media users were not hesitant to share their honest opinion on the questionable theory.

"This is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard," X user @MikeMarkz wrote.

This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard. — Mike (@MikeMarkz) November 20, 2024

"The truth is people don't have really have money to spend," one X user offered.

I don’t believe it’s about LGBT merchandise", the truth is people don’t really have money to spend — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) November 20, 2024

Another user expanded on the potential reasoning for the decline.

"Target's weak earnings in the third quarter are linked to a combination of inflation, economic slowdown, and changing spending habits," user @arad_amir1 wrote.

The economy doesn't work that simply. Target's weak earnings in the third quarter are linked to a combination of inflation, economic slowdown, and changing spending habits. Using "LGBTQ+ products" as a scapegoat ignores the economic reality in favor of a populist narrative. — Arad Amir (@arad_amir1) November 20, 2024

Another pointed out that this "story" has been done before.

Is this a recycled story? pic.twitter.com/p2xxTbgx6c — 🇺🇸Jackie S 🇺🇦🙏🏻4️⃣☮️ (@KaysGramma) November 20, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times