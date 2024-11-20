Target LGBTQ Merch_11202024_1
Fox Business reporters blamed Target's "LGBTQ merchandise" for its dwindling sales. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Fox Business reporters blamed Target's "LGBTQ merchandise" for the retail giant's declining sales on Tuesday.

"People aren't going into the store and they're not going there because Target effectively broke its—it lost the faith of the American people. If you remember, the LGBTQ merchandise really offended young mothers and that's, I think, the issue," Adam Sabes, a Fox Business reporter, explained as the potential reason for Target's 12% decline in its stock price.

"It's still haunting them," he continued.

"Wow, that's a very good point," the host responded in a clip shared on X.

Social media users were not hesitant to share their honest opinion on the questionable theory.

"This is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard," X user @MikeMarkz wrote.

"The truth is people don't have really have money to spend," one X user offered.

Another user expanded on the potential reasoning for the decline.

"Target's weak earnings in the third quarter are linked to a combination of inflation, economic slowdown, and changing spending habits," user @arad_amir1 wrote.

Another pointed out that this "story" has been done before.

