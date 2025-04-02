A Republican congresswoman was called out by Fox News host John Roberts, who audibly laughed while reminding her that Elon Musk spent "$25 million of his own money" advocating on behalf of the Republican candidate in a judicial race who ultimately lost the election.

Rep. Lisa McLain (R-MI) appeared on Wednesday afternoon's edition of Fox News Channel's America Reports, where she was interviewed by Roberts about Wisconsin's recent Supreme Court election.

"I want to ask you, Congresswoman, as the House GOP chair, about the results of these elections yesterday. You've extended, it appears, the margins in the House. It'll be 220 to 213 when these new members get sworn in," said Roberts.

"The margins, though, were smaller than they were in November. That might be expected for a special election. But Democrats are looking at this and they're licking their chops, and they see what happened in Wisconsin with the Supreme Court. And they're thinking that things might look pretty good for November of 2026," he continued.

"What are you thinking?" he asked.

"Well, I would, I'd rather be us than them. Look at what they did in those two seats in Florida. They spent over $20 million to lose," McClain responded. "You can talk about the margins, but they still lost by double digits and it cost them $20 million. I'll take that all day long and twice on Tuesday. Keep pouring that dark money in and keep losing because that's what's gonna happen."

"Well, the flip side of that coin is Elon Musk put $25 million of his own money into the Supreme Court contest in Wisconsin and lost," said Roberts, laughing.

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won handily over conservative Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race despite the efforts of Musk and President Donald Trump.

Originally published on Latin Times