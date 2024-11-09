A Fox News host said images of mass deportations during Donald Trump's second administration will be "hysterical."

During a discussion about the agenda for Trump's second administration on Fox's "The Five," Jesse Watters envisioned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents booting millions of immigrants from the United States.

"There will be massive clashes because you're going to have cameras out there making sure that they capture the images of ICE coming along and taking these people away. And they deserve to be taken away. Sometimes, you have to do tough stuff," Watters said.

He then suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would use the deportations as a photo-op, saying the New York Democrat will be "tying herself to migrants."

"It's going to be hysterical," he continued.

Jesse Watters: The footage of ICE ripping people from their homes will be "hysterical". pic.twitter.com/okqjOL1ebe — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 8, 2024

He then referred to Trump as "dad" taking control.

"Sometimes dad has to do the tough things. Doesn't make it always look great, but it's the right thing to do, and that's what we expect," he said.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign that he would carry out the largest mass deportation in U.S. history if he is elected.

He said his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris gave him a mandate to "to bring common sense" to the country.

Asked about the cost of such a massive endeavor, Trump said, "It's not a question of a price tag."

"It's not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they're going to go back to those countries because they're not staying here," he told NBC News this week. "There is no price tag."

A Fox News spokesperson told Salon that Watters didn't mean that his reaction to the deportations would be hilarious.

"Watters said that the left's reaction to deportations will be hysterical as in hysteria, he was not referring to humor," the spokesperson insisted.