Phoenix Ikner, the 20-year-old suspected to be the shooter at Florida State University's Tallahassee campus on Thursday, was labeled a fascist by members of a political discussion group he attended in the past.

Speaking to NBC News, Ryan Seybold said the group took place at Tallahassee State College and Ikner was asked to not return to the group because of his views. "He espoused so much white supremacist rhetoric and far-right rhetoric," said Seybold, who was the group president at the time. Both had transferred to FSU by the time the shooting took place.

Riley Pusins, who currently presides the club, said Ikner also advocated for President Donald Trump's agenda and did not respect its guidelines. Pusins said Ikner often made "inappropriate comments" and would "go up the line" in the meeting and then cross it.

Ikner, the son of a sheriff's deputy, got hold of one of his mother's weapons that officials said was used in the shooting. They added it was her former service weapon and was her personal property at the time of the shooting.

"She has a tremendous job that she's done. Her service to this community has been exceptional," the department revealed in a clip circulating on X. "Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene."

The gunman opened fire before noon on Thursday, according to FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower. He was able to shoot multiple people before being neutralized by campus police. Overall, two people have died and at least six others have been wounded.

The shooter remains hospitalized with unspecified injuries, which Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said are serious but non-life-threatening. The deceased, who were not identified by authorities, were not students at FSU. All injured are currently in fair condition.

President Donald Trump said "things like these take place" when referring to the shooting. "I've been briefed on this Florida State University in Tallahassee active shooting. It's a shame, horrible thing. Things like these take place. We'll have more to say about it later," Trump said while talking to press at the White House.

