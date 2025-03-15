Ten Democrats voted in support of the Republican's spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, breaking with their party's intention to force a government shutdown.

Democrats intended to vote against the spending bill to protest the Trump administration's sweeping cuts to the federal budget and workforce. House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday, however, that he would approve the budget and garnered the support of others in his party, Axios reported.

A few unsurprising Democrats who aligned with Schumer included John Fetterman, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Richard "Dick" Durbin. The others were Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan, Gary Peters, Jeanne Shaheen, Brian Schatz and Angus King.

The only Republican who voted against the budget was Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

According to Schumer, Republican leaders agreed to hold a vote to ensure the budget did not see a $1 billion cut despite it being written into the House's bill. Additionally, the bill added nearly $500 million for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and additional defense funds.

Originally published on Latin Times