Kwon Ji-young — professionally known by the stage name G-Dragon — has finally responded to the drug use allegations against him, revealing that he found out about the case through social media.

The 35-year-old South Korean rapper broke the internet Wednesday after authorities reported that he had been booked for an alleged drug-related violation by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. He was allegedly found using marijuana back in 2011, which was illegal in South Korea. But he was not formally prosecuted.

However, because the case was still under investigation, the police did not disclose further details.

G-Dragon was kept in the dark about being booked as he found out about the said violation through media reports as revealed by YouTuber Jin-ho Lee during a live broadcast, according to Allkpop. "I have never been contacted by the police," the former BigBang member reportedly said.

To give an update on the investigation, the police also released an official statement saying, "We are contemplating the need to summon G-Dragon after a comprehensive inquiry," adding that none of the individuals associated with the case has been officially charged with the violation of South Korea's Narcotic Control Act.

On Friday, G-Dragon released a formal statement via his legal representative debunking the allegations against him. Nonetheless, he maintained that he would participate in the ongoing investigations.

"This is Kwon Ji Yong. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc... that was recently revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently," the statement obtained by Soompi read.

Following the news of G-Dragon's alleged drug use, several rumors have also circulated on social media naming other big-name K-Pop celebrities who have been allegedly using illegal substances, including (G)I-DLE's Jeon So-yeon, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chae-won, and South Korean actress Park Sun-joo. Their respective agencies, namely Cube Entertainment and SOURCE MUSIC, have since denied the allegations, describing them as "groundless."