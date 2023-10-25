KEY POINTS The police previously booked South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun for alleged drug use

The police investigation into South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun for alleged use of drugs led to an investigation of more people – one of which is BIGBANG member and K-Pop star G-Dragon.

According to News 1, G-Dragon – real name Kwon Ji-yong – was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday for an official investigation concerning alleged illegal drug use after the police found reasonable evidence pointing them to the K-Pop star.

"We cannot disclose any specific details as it is a matter that is still under investigation," the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency stated.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment reportedly said, "We were not aware of G-Dragon's investigation of drug use charges. We are looking into the report."

Following the news, G-Dragon and his alleged erratic behavior in recent public appearances were discussed in different posts on online communities in South Korea.

In one post, an uploader compared G-Dragon's behavior at the airport and his other public appearances to "tweakers" or people who are so high on drugs that they are twisting and shaking like zombies. The uploader also cited YouTuber Skulking who confessed to being a former cannabis addict but now broadcasts about the dangers of drugs.

Per the uploader, the channel also referred to "tweakers" as addicts who reportedly have gone through the end stages of the drug, where their bodies are constantly pumping out dopamine and have gotten to the point that they can't let go of the vice.

"This person's behavior (meth tweaker) is so similar with GD's," one user commented; another seconded, "The way he's bending his knees is honestly similar with the video."

"Ah, this is kinda scary," said a third one. A fourth user commented, "Scary. Saying that this is the end stage of drug use, it must be severe."

After the news broke, many fans went back to G-Dragon's airport departure video last May, which was uploaded by NewsenTV. It was also reposted on an online forum, leading to fans discussing the South Korean artist's alleged erratic and fidgety behavior.

"He can't even stay still for a second," one user commented, while another claimed, "Even non-fans are aware of this. He keeps twisting his body and is so sluggish. He gives druggie vibes off."

Meanwhile, another fan took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of G-Dragon at a wedding. "He really can't stand still. People were wondering if he did drugs when they saw this... Ultimately, GD, my GD, why are you like this," X user @Tyubi1218 tweeted.

"Wow. Isn't it some kind of amphetamine? I heard that if you quit, it feels like bugs crawling on your body. You act like you're shaking off bugs," an X user commented. Another claimed, "The symptoms are the same with Yoo Ah-in's."

On YouTube, channel 실시간 핫이슈 uploaded a video comparing G-Dragon's interviews from 2022 and 2015.

The uploader highlighted G-Dragon's articulate responses in a 2015 interview and compared it with his seemingly slurred speech in a 2022 video clip.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, G-Dragon was previously questioned for alleged marijuana use in 2011. However, his indictment was suspended at the time after his confession that he unintentionally inhaled the substances.