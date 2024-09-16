A gas station employee in Las Vegas was arrested for allegedly beating a man with a baseball bat because he put too much cheese on his nachos.

Myron Bullie, 47, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a police report obtained by News 3 Las Vegas.

Police claim the 911 caller saw the victim bleeding on the ground at an ARCO gas station and asked the attendant to call police. Bullie reportedly said, "I'm not going to call 911, he better have learned a lesson."

Bullie and the victim got into a verbal altercation because the victim was putting too much cheese on top of his nachos, according to the report. Bullie asked him to leave before he broke the cheese machine, and the victim obliged. However, he returned soon after, insisting he wasn't leaving the store without nachos.

Bullie then allegedly wielded a baseball bat while pushing the man out of the store. Bullie stated he hit the man twice, including once on his head, but police reported that surveillance video showed Bullie hitting the victim multiple times.

The victim was then reportedly standing at a nearby business when Bullie approached him again and swung the bat once more "with such force that [victim] falls to the floor and does not get up until several minutes later," WSAZ News reported.

Police arrived to find the victim bleeding from his nose, ears, and head. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While his current condition is unclear, the report states the victim suffered two brain bleeds, multiple skull fractures, and multiple facial bone fractures. He also had blood in his ears and air in his brain.

While speaking with police, Bullie reportedly said "Don't talk s*** to me...Now everyone gonna see this and they're gonna know never to talk s*** to me," according to the arrest report.

Bullie reportedly suffered a sprained wrist from the altercation.

Bullie was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, and his bail was set at $10,000, according to court records obtained by WSAZ News. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.