California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a podcast that promises "real conversations" on key issues and teased interviews with "some of the biggest leaders and architects in the MAGA movement."

"We need to change the conversation, and that's why I'm launching a new podcast, and this is going to be anything but the ordinary politician podcast," Newsom said in a video announcement Wednesday.

"I'm going to be talking to people directly that I disagree with, as well as people I look up to. But more important than anything else, I'll be talking directly with you to listen—real conversations. What's going on with the cost of eggs? What are the impacts? Real impacts to you around tariffs? What power does an executive order really have? And what's really going on inside of DOGE?"

Newsom also said his goal is to cut through the political noise. "Look, there's an onslaught of information we take in. So let's take it to the sources without the typical political mumbo jumbo. In the first few weeks, we're going to be sitting down with some of the biggest leaders and architects in the MAGA movement. This is Gavin Newsom."

The announcement sparked mixed reactions.

"All I know is, if the entire country was run like California, we'd all be infinitely better off," One X user responded.

"California burns and continues to crumble," another user wrote. "California Governor: I'm going to start a podcast."

"Gavin, maybe talk about this?" one person posted, attaching photos of California's homelessness crisis.

"Gavin focusing on yet another podcast while his state circles the drain," another added.

Newsom's pivot to podcasting comes as he navigates shifting political waters. Once a vocal Trump critic, he met with the president in early February, making the case for federal disaster relief following devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The meeting, described by his spokesperson as "very productive," stood in stark contrast to past clashes—including Trump's swipe at him as "Newscum" and his claim that California's environmental policies fueled wildfires.

Just months ago, Newsom declared, "California is ready to fight" after Trump's 2024 election win. But with Trump back in the White House, his tone is changing. His absence from a recent call where Democratic governors urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to take a harder stance against Trump could be a strategic move, as he reportedly eyes a 2028 presidential bid.