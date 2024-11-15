Gender Equality Leader Demands All Official Meetings Be Completely Banana-Free Due to 'World's Craziest Phobia'
'It's sort of an allergy, you could say,' Minister Paulina Brandberg told reporters
It sounds bananas!
Email correspondence from one Swedish minister and her team indicates the official has a crippling fear of bananas, a phobia so intense that she requests the fruit be removed from any room she has to enter.
The banana phobia is mentioned in multiple emails from Gender Equality Minister Paulina Brandberg and her staff, which were obtained by Swedish news tabloid Expressen.
"Paulina Brandberg has a strong allergy to bananas, so it would be appreciated that there are no bananas in the areas where she will be staying," states an email addressed to the Norwegian Judicial Agency ahead of a VIP lunch.
An email addressing a county administrative board sent from her team also requested "no bananas are allowed on the premises," reported POLITICO.
"It's sort of an allergy, you could say," Brandberg told Expressen on Wednesday.
"It's something that I get professional help with," she added in a follow-up email to the tabloid.
Brandberg has also admitted to the phobia herself in years past, posting to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about it.
"I have a phobia of bananas," she wrote in Swedish, translated to English, in Sept. 2020.
In August 2020, she once again referred to her phobia as "the world's craziest phobia".
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'
-
Mexico City Youth Grapple With Growing Housing Crisis
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits
-
In Colombia, A River's 'Rights' Swept Away By Mining And Conflict
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya