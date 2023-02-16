Trina knows her mother is keeping an important secret from her, and on the Thursday, Feb. 16 episode of "General Hospital," Portia may be forced to tell Trina the truth about Curtis.

In the ABC promo video, Trina (Tabyana Ali) wants to know what Portia (Brook Kerr) is hiding from her. "GH" spoilers suggest Trina demands answers from her mother.

In the previous episode, Trina learned Stella (Vernee Watson) didn't skip Portia and Curtis' (Donnell Turner) wedding because she was sick. Stella revealed that she couldn't attend the wedding while knowing Portia was keeping a secret from Curtis.

Viewers are aware Curtis may be Trina's father, but Portia hid the truth. It appears both Trina and Curtis will want answers from Portia.

Although Portia previously told Curtis there was no chance she became pregnant with his child when they had an affair 20 years ago, Portia may have a hard time lying to Trina. Will Portia tell Trina that Curtis could be her father?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Ava (Maura West) refuses to put off moving Nikolas' (Adam Huss) body. "General Hospital" spoilers say Austin (Roger Howarth) and Ava are interrupted.

Ava is desperate to move Nikolas' body from the stables after Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) revealed she plans to tell the police about helping Nikolas hold Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) captive at Wyndemere.

Since Austin agreed to help Ava, he will be concerned about getting caught moving Nikolas' body and try to convince her to wait.

Although Ava is determined to move the body as soon as possible, it appears she will be interrupted.

Between various family members living in Port Charles and Ryan's (Jon Lindstrom) obsession with Ava, anyone could cause an interruption. Will Ava and Austin be caught moving Nikolas' body?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Joss (Eden McCoy) have words, Finn (Michael Easton) tries to distract Liz, Mac (John J. York) reassures Felicia (Kristina Wagner), and Sonny (Maurice Benard) is called away on mob business.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.