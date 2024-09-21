George Conway Mocks Nikki Haley As She Campaigns For Candidate Who Slammed Her As A 'Bird Brain'
Haley fundraising for one-time boss she called 'unhinged' and 'not qualified' to be president
Conservative lawyer George Conway is mocking one-time GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for now campaigning and fundraising for Donald Trump, the man who repeatedly derided her as a "bird brain," and whom she blasted as "unhinged."
"What do you call someone who gets called a 'bird brain' by a political opponent and then goes out and campaigns and raises money for that opponent?" asked Conway, former husband of Trump's one-time White House aide and still loyalist Kellyanne Conway.
Conway didn't answer his own question, but left that up to some 2,500 followers on X.
Inevitably, several agreed with Trump's assessment of Haley, given her support for the man who attacked her.
One called her "desperate to stay relevant."
After dropping out of the race in March, Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations when he was in the White House, announced in May that she would vote for her old boss after all, even after emphatically declaring earlier that he was "unhinged" and "not qualified" to be president.
