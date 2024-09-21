Conservative lawyer George Conway is mocking one-time GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for now campaigning and fundraising for Donald Trump, the man who repeatedly derided her as a "bird brain," and whom she blasted as "unhinged."

"What do you call someone who gets called a 'bird brain' by a political opponent and then goes out and campaigns and raises money for that opponent?" asked Conway, former husband of Trump's one-time White House aide and still loyalist Kellyanne Conway.

What do you call someone who gets called a “birdbrain” by a political opponent and then goes out and campaigns and raises money for that opponent? https://t.co/QLBUPfEFqb — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 20, 2024

Conway didn't answer his own question, but left that up to some 2,500 followers on X.

Inevitably, several agreed with Trump's assessment of Haley, given her support for the man who attacked her.

One called her "desperate to stay relevant."

Another day, another GOP crash course on how to sell your soul. — Linda Patch "We're Not Going Back" (@LindaPatch) September 20, 2024

Stockholm Syndrome — New Lincoln Party (@kountry_kool) September 21, 2024

After dropping out of the race in March, Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations when he was in the White House, announced in May that she would vote for her old boss after all, even after emphatically declaring earlier that he was "unhinged" and "not qualified" to be president.