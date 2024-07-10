Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday that she is releasing her delegates to the Republican National Convention while urging them to support former President Donald Trump.

Haley focused on the importance of party unity at the convention while criticizing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN reported.

"The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity. Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America," she said in a statement.

"We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track. I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee."

The announcement, first reported by Politico, follows Haley's declaration in May that she would vote for Trump despite their previous clashes during the Republican primary.

Neither Haley nor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who were among Trump's primary rivals, are expected to speak at the upcoming convention.

DeSantis plans to attend, according to his aides, while Haley will not.

"She was not invited, and she's fine with that," Haley's spokeswoman Chaney Denton confirmed.

"Trump deserves the convention he wants. She's made it clear she's voting for him and wishes him the best."

Haley amassed 95 delegates during the primary process, according to estimates. However, due to state party regulations, delegate numbers don't always directly reflect voting outcomes at the convention.

Releasing her delegates is largely a symbolic gesture for Haley, marking the end of her campaign for the Republican nomination.

She was the last major contender against Trump before her withdrawal in March. She publicly endorsed Trump in May.

During her campaign, Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, became more outspoken against her former boss but ultimately deemed him a better option than Biden.

Speaking at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington in May, Haley advised Trump to consider her supporters.

"Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume that they're just going to be with him," she said.

"And I genuinely hope he does that."

Despite Haley's suggestion, Trump has not reached out to her or her supporters.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has targeted Haley's supporters through ads, hoping to sway them by highlighting Trump's previous criticisms of Haley.