Demolition efforts conducted in the Third Ward this week have destroyed pieces of community artwork, including a mural of George Floyd painted in 2020 after his death sparked nationwide protests. Members of the community have expressed outrage at the destruction of the mural, which attracted a variety of visitors to Elgin and Ennis, KHOU reported.

"I was ready to cry," Naomi Carrier, a local historian who has worked in the Third Ward for over three decades, told the outlet. "Because as a preservationist, what's left to say what this community once looked like."

Carrier described how about 35 artists all collaborated on the murals that had been painted onto the building as a community project. The project allowed art students to create on a large canvas they otherwise would not have had access to.

"It's a project of erasure," Carrier told the outlet. "Give me two years and that'll be two or three to four-story condo on this block."

She also shared her concerns with how, a few days ago, private demolition crews began tearing down the old Riverside Negro Hospital building. Carrier acknowledged the communities worries about what is set to replace the building.

"Dedicate some funding to the preservation of the history of this community before it all goes up in smoke, down in rubble," Carrier said.

The removal of the George Floyd mural comes after other works of art erected during the 2020 protests have been removed or called into question. Back in March, Washington D.C. tore up its "Black Lives Matter" street mural following an ultimatum from the White House to remove it.

Originally published on Latin Times