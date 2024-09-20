The Georgia State Election Board will require hand counts of all votes in the November election and confirm the figures match machine counts.

Paper ballots are now required to be counted at each polling place by three separate poll workers. They will have to repeat the count until all three counts are the same.

Many local election boards were against the proposal. It could delay the certification of votes. They also are concerned about the additional burden on poll workers at the end of the day, the Associated Press reported.

The rule was enacted by the three-member majority of Trump-approved members, according to USA Today.

The non-partisan Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials had also raised concern about the new rule being put in place this close to the election. It asked for any changes to be delayed until 2025.

Donald Trump lost Georgia during the 2020 election. He immediately claimed there was widespread fraud.

He is now facing a felony election interference case in the state. Among the things Trump did was call state officials and ask them to "look for" additional votes for him that could have swung the election in his favor.