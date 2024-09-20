Donald Trump warned Jewish voters that they would have "a lot to do" with it if he loses the November election at an event addressing antisemitism.

At the event titled "Fighting Antisemitism in America," Trump shared his dissatisfaction with his polling among Jewish voters, which led him to suggest they could be to blame if he loses in November, as reported by NBC News.

"I'm not going to call this a prediction, but, in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss if I'm at 40%," Trump said at the event citing an unnamed poll.

During his speech, Trump recounted several accomplishments made during his administration, such as having the U.S. leave the Iranian nuclear deal and moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, that benefitted Israelis.

Trump said that despite these achievements, he said that he has not been "treated right" by Jewish voters even though he stated he was the "most popular person in Israel."

Politico reported that Trump said he should be polling at "100" percent with Jewish voters. Trump said at the event, "It's going to happen. It's only because of the Democrats' hold or curse on you."

Trump vowed to take drastic measures against the rise in antisemitism on college campuses, and received a standing ovation when he called on Kamala Harris to renounce "all Hamas sympathizers."

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, have been very critical of the rise in domestic antisemitism, including at colleges. Morgan Finkelstein, Harris' campaign spokesperson, told Politico that Harris has been "a lifelong supporter of Israel" and "stands steadfastly against antisemitism both at home and abroad."