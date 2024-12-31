The body of a Georgia judge was discovered inside his courtroom on what would have been his last day on the bench after his apparent suicide, according to multiple reports.

Judge Stephen Yekel, 74 appears to have shot himself sometime Monday night, according to Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, WSAV reported. His presumed suicide follows his recent loss in a bid for re-election. An autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will confirm the cause of death.

Appointed to the state court in 2022, Yekel's tenure was marred by professional and personal struggles. He had unsuccessfully sought to resign but was reportedly prevented from doing so by Governor Brian Kemp. Officials revealed Yekel sent a note to the Governor's office, though its contents remain undisclosed.

Yekel, a father of four with over 45 years of legal experience, had served as an assistant district attorney, special agent, and investigator. Despite his extensive career, his re-election campaign faced challenges, including a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former employee and rumors about personal controversies.

Yekel's ex-wife, Lisa Yekel, defended him in a heartfelt Facebook post in May, addressing financial difficulties, their divorce, and campaign controversies, DailyMail reported. She described him as "respectful, honest, and caring," urging voters to support him.

Outside the courtroom, Yekel was deeply involved in his community, serving as a little league coach and church usher. His tragic passing has left Effingham County in mourning, with the courtroom remaining closed until January 2.