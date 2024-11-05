A central Georgia poll worker has been charged after allegedly sending a threatening letter to the elections superintendent following a dispute with a voter.

Nicholas Wimbish, 25, of Milledgeville, was arrested Monday on charges including mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb, mailing a threatening letter, and making false statements to the FBI, Atlanta News First reported.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Wimbish, who was working at the Jones County Elections Office on Oct. 16, had a "verbal altercation with a voter" that day.

The following day, Wimbish allegedly mailed a letter addressed to the county's elections superintendent, pretending it was from a "Jones County voter." The letter threatened violence against poll workers and concluded with a handwritten note stating, "PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe," according to the Justice Department.

If convicted, Wimbish faces up to 25 years in prison.

The FBI Atlanta office is investigating the case.

Originally published on Latin Times.