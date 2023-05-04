KEY POINTS Gia Giudice claimed that Melissa Gorga blocked her public, private and clothing line accounts on Instagram

Gia discovered her aunt blocked her after she left a critical comment on her uncle Joe's post

An insider claimed Gia had unfollowed Melissa before the latter blocked her

Gia Giudice has claimed that her aunt, Melissa Gorga, blocked her on Instagram amid their family feud.

Teresa Giudice's 22-year-old daughter made the claim when she appeared on the latest episode of her mom's "Namaste B$tches" podcast.

"She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account," Gia claimed of Melissa. "It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything,' so I'm blocked from everything from her."

According to Gia, she found out that her aunt blocked her after her uncle Joe Gorga shared a video of his reunion with her deported dad, Joe Giudice. Gia's father and uncle had a run-in back in February in the Bahamas, where the Giudice patriarch currently lives.

Gia seemingly slammed her uncle Joe and accused him of being an "opportunist" for filming the reunion and posting it online.

"This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and [were] able to have somebody take a video of the interaction," Gia wrote in the comments section of her uncle's February Instagram post. "Meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."

At the time, Melissa's account responded to Gia: "We both spoke poorly about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history together. Get the hate out of your heart."

The reply was deleted shortly afterward.

Melissa later explained that her husband Joe wrote the comment but accidentally posted it while logged into her Instagram account.

As of Wednesday, Melissa and Gia do not follow each other on Instagram, People confirmed. Gia also doesn't follow her uncle Joe, but he follows her.

Meanwhile, an unnamed source close to the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast told People that it was Gia who unfollowed her aunt first.

"Gia actually unfollowed Melissa first after writing her critical comment when they ran into her father in the Bahamas. Gia made it clear she doesn't want a relationship with her aunt and uncle; Melissa and Joe are just trying to protect themselves from the negativity," the tipster claimed.

In a previous episode of the Bravo reality series, Gia confessed that she somewhat blames her aunt Melissa and uncle Joe for the separation she feels with her cousins — Antonia, 17, Joey, 12, and Gino, 15.

"My cousins are growing up so fast, so every time I see them it just reminds me that I'm not able to be there for them as much as I would want to," Gia said. "It almost feels like my Zio Joe and Zia Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us and that's definitely a feeling that doesn't sit well with me."

Gia's mom Teresa hasn't been on speaking terms with her brother or sister-in-law since they skipped her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August last year. The family drama has been unfolding on the latest season of "RHONJ," which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.