KEY POINTS Melissa Gorga said her response to Gia Giudice was originally written by her husband, Joe Gorga

Joe accidentally posted the comment while logged into his wife's Instagram account

Giudice slammed her uncle Joe as an "opportunist" for filming his reunion with Joe Giudice

Melissa Gorga is setting the record straight on her now-deleted response to Gia Giudice after her niece called out her uncle and Melissa's husband, Joe Gorga.

On Sunday, Gia slammed her uncle Joe on Instagram as an "opportunist" for filming his reunion with Gia's father, Joe Giudice, despite bashing him for years on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Shortly after, Melissa's Instagram account responded to Gia's comment, writing: "We both spoke poorly about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history together. Get the hate out of your heart."

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Melissa's response to Gia was deleted and later reposted by her husband using his own account.

Melissa explained that the original comment was actually written by her husband but that he accidentally posted it while logged into her Instagram account.

"That was actually Joe writing that," Melissa wrote via Instagram. "He had my phone in his hand and he didn't even realize he was writing it on my phone. I was showing him Gia's comment."

The drama began earlier Sunday when Joe Gorga shared a video of his reunion with his former brother-in-law on Instagram.

"Both walked into the same bar at the same time," he wrote in the caption. "A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I'm happy he's doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it."

Gia, however, wasn't thrilled with her uncle Joe's post. She claimed that the encounter wasn't as sweet as he made it seem.

"This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and [were] able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father," Gia wrote in the comments section of her uncle's Instagram post. "You are such a [sic] opportunist to take advantage of the [once-in-a-lifetime] opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."

Joe Giudice was previously married to Joe Gorga's sister, Teresa Giudice. The former couple — who shares daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14 — called it quits in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa married her new husband, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022.

Siblings Joe and Teresa have been feuding on and off for 13 years, and it has been documented on their reality show "Real Housewives of New Jersey." However, in October last year, he said that the drama was "ruining" his life.

"At this point, I just don't know what else to say. I'm tired. I'm tired of talking about this for 13 years," Joe said during BravoCon 2022.

"I'm 48 years old, and I'm happy that I woke up this morning and happy that I have healthy kids, a beautiful wife, a beautiful life, and I just want to be happy, man," he continued. "This kind of drama is ruining my life."

Gia also opened up about her relationship with her uncle Joe at BravoCon, admitting there's "not really" any communication between them at the moment. However, she said she greeted her uncle on his birthday last year and that he texted back and thanked her.

"Honestly, the biggest thing I want is for whatever happens between them to not affect my cousins and I," Gia said. "[What happens] between my mom and uncle, that's between them. My cousins and I are good. We still talk here and there. We're good."