Gisele Bündchen spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

The Brazilian supermodel revisited her co-parenting experience with Brady and his ex, Moynahan, in her April 2023 Vanity Fair cover story. She co-parented Jack with the "John Wick" star when she was still with Brady. According to her, she has a great relationship with the "I, Robot" actress.

"I say to Bridget — you know, I have a great relationship with her," Bündchen said. "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points, and you've gotta overcome it."

When asked if they always share a great relationship, Bündchen laughed and admitted that it wasn't always the case. The supermodel and athlete were already dating when the latter learned that his ex-girlfriend, Moynahan, was pregnant. It took over a year after Jack was born before the two women met.

The trio was spotted at a park in New York, where Moynahan was based. The actress and supermodel were seen hugging in the streets of Boston.

"Love conquers all," Bündchen said about her experience with Jack and Moynahan. "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that."

She said the primary lesson she learned from it was "nothing is worth fighting [over]."

Bündchen co-parented Jack with Moynahan for almost 15 years. Following her divorce from the NFL superstar last year, she said that her experience with Jack and Moynahan helped her navigate custody and sibling time for Jack and her two children with the football superstar — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

In the same interview, Bündchen admitted that she "felt so ready" to have a family when she met Brady at 26. When she learned he was having a baby with another woman, Bündchen said it was "a challenging situation for all of us." She considered bowing out but opted to stay and embraced Moynahan's child with Brady as her "bonus child."

Bündchen continues to be supportive of her former stepson even after her divorce from Brady. In November, she subtly showed her support for Jack by leaving a red heart emoji in Brady's post about him on social media less than a month after they finalized their divorce.