Gisele Bündchen reflected on what "being healthy" is for her.

Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram and shared a snap of her doing yoga on the beach. In the caption, she spoke about health and how it includes one's emotions.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," the Brazilian supermodel wrote. "When life gets challenging, always remember that the sun rises everyday, bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

She also offered some tips when things get "intense," reminding her fans that awareness is important.

"It can get intense out there, and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are [sic] nurturing?" she continued. "Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

Bündchen's post received mixed responses from the netizens. One wasn't convinced the celebrity could relate to others' struggles because she's a millionaire. Meanwhile, others dragged her ex-husband, Tom Brady, into the discussion.

"While I generally believe in spreading positivity, I'm not sure that you are the most relatable spokesperson for when 'life gets challenging.' It is easy to 'create' when you have money. It is easy to wash away problems by doing yoga on a private beach when you have money. Many are not as fortunate," one commented.

"Dude, I agree with everything but don't come back with Brady!!! He doesn't deserve you," another wrote.

"Brady still loves her. Brady retired again for her. Brady will be staying single the rest of his life because she is not going back with him," a third user claimed.

Brady and Bündchen decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. There were rumors that his decision to unretire sparked marital strife. The former celebrity couple didn't address the speculations about their relationship for months but shocked fans when they announced on Oct. 28, 2022, that they just finalized their divorce.

Brady announced for the second time his retirement on Feb. 1 and said, "It's for good." Meanwhile, Bündchen resumed her modeling career following their split.

The exes, who share two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, remain amicable. The model even left a supportive message to Brady's retirement announcement.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented, alongside a prayer emoji.

Brady is also a dad to 15-year-old John Edward, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.