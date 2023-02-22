KEY POINTS Gisele Bündchen graced the cover of Vogue Italia's March 2023 issue

She sported a sheer red Valentino gown, a matching scarlet wig and red lipstick

Some fans compared Bündchen to drag queen Jinkx Monsoon

Gisele Bündchen is back to gracing magazine covers following her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

The former Victoria's Secret model continued her post-divorce modeling comeback with an appearance on the cover of Vogue Italia's March 2023 issue.

The Brazilian supermodel looked unrecognizable on the cover, sporting a sheer red Valentino gown with a matching scarlet wig and lipstick. She also rocked super-thin drawn-on brows and a dramatic smokey eyeshadow look.

According to the magazine, Bündchen was "photographed in a new guise" for the spread.

She also tried on different hairstyles for her photoshoot with iconic Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti and stylist Ibrahim Kamara, including a platinum blond bob paired with a blue bow-tied Thom Browne blazer dress and a jet-black chin-length chop with Ludovic de Saint Sernin lingerie and a Givenchy trench coat.

In other shots, Bündchen struck a pose in a fluffy, fiery red wig styled with a black strapless Off-White dress and pinup-worthy curls with a Dolce and Gabbana corset gown layered atop pink lingerie.

Vogue Italia shared its new cover featuring Bündchen via Instagram.

"Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here," the caption originally written in Italian read.

Bündchen's high-fashion look had fans comparing her to "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon, 35.

"You're telling me that's not [Jinkx Monsoon]?" one commented. Another added, "Why does she look like [Jinkx Monsoon]?!"

Some social media users did not approve of the look, while others supported her jaw-dropping transformation.

"So bad, this overall look doesn't look like her!! Embarrassing beautiful women is the trend," one person commented.

"That's why she is one of the few modern supermodels," another commenter opined.

Prior to her magazine cover, Bündchen was also recently spotted posing for a mystery photoshoot in a series of swimsuits, including a pink Chanel one-piece and a purple hooded Versace style.

Brand expert Eric Schiffer told Fox News Digital that he believes the newly divorced supermodel, who put her career on hold to focus on her family with Brady as he pursued his NFL career, "feels renewed and empowered to focus more on herself and what makes her happy."

In her interview with Elle magazine, published weeks before they finalized their divorce in October 2022, Bündchen said she feels she has done her part for her family and wanted to focus on her own goals.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," Bündchen told the outlet. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued, "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."