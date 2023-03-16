KEY POINTS Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were spotted in Costa Rica again

Gisele Bündchen shared a message on social media seemingly addressing the rumors romantically linking her to Joaquim Valente.

Bündchen and the jiu-jitsu instructor were spotted in Costa Rica again. In the snaps obtained by People and TMZ, she flaunted her toned abs in a solid-print orange tube top with an asymmetrical khaki-colored skirt. She was walking with Valente, and two large dogs were with them.

The sighting sparked rumors that they were more than friends. The Brazilian supermodel seemingly addressed the speculations about their relationship in a post on social media.

Tom Brady's ex-wife shared a selfie on Instagram and accompanied it with a cryptic message. She shared a quote from Marcus Aurelius about opinion and perspective.

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," she wrote.

Valente and Bündchen were first linked after they were spotted in Costa Rica with her kids in November, two weeks after she finalized her divorce with the NFL superstar. However, several sources denied the dating rumors.

"None of it's true," an anonymous insider told Fox News Digital. "This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors."

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers. They are not dating," another source told People at the time.

In January, another tipster told People that Bündchen and Valente had become close, but they were in no rush to put a romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider said. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

In the same month, the two were photographed horse riding together. Two weeks before the sighting, they were also seen going on a run in Costa Rica.

Bündchen has returned to modeling following her divorce. She graced the cover of Vogue Italia for this month's issue. Meanwhile, Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, a year after he made the same announcement but walked back on his decision six weeks later.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, after months of speculations that they had a marital strife following his decision to play football again despite his initial retirement announcement on Feb. 1, 2022.

Brady and Bündchen share two kids — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. He is also a dad to Jack, 15, whom he shares with his other ex, Bridget Moynahan.