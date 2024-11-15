Rudy Giuliani's spokesperson shared a video on Thursday evening showing the former New York City mayor's prized watch collection being surrendered under court order to two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.

In the video, filmed at a FedEx store in Florida, Ted Goodman displayed at least 18 watches and a ring. "This right here folks is the accumulation of 60 years of hard work," Goodman claimed, going on to call the court-ordered forfeiture "an absolute bastardization of our justice system."

🔴 URGENT: We were forced to turn over Mayor Giuliani's watches—many w/ great sentimental value—because of the grossly unfair $148 million judgment.



This is what they're doing to Mayor Giuliani—the man who saved New York, took down the Mafia, and comforted the world after 9/11. pic.twitter.com/UP6gtR6dyj — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) November 15, 2024

"This is a man who demonstrated courage by running towards the flames," Goodman said, referencing Giuliani's role during the September 11 attacks. "What's happening is wrong. It's shameful, and we must restore the integrity of the U.S. justice system."

Giuliani was ordered to turn over personal assets—including his $5 million Upper East Side apartment, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz once owned by Lauren Bacall, and a Joe DiMaggio-signed shirt—after missing a court deadline, AP reported.

The judgment stems from Giuliani's false claims that election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss committed ballot fraud during the 2020 election. The women faced threats after Giuliani accused them of tampering with voting machines and sneaking in ballots.

Calling the case a "political vendetta," Giuliani maintains the judgment is "ridiculous" and expects to win on appeal. Meanwhile, his legal team has sought to withdraw representation, citing disagreements.

Freeman and Moss's representatives said they previously visited Giuliani's Manhattan apartment, finding it cleared out before the October deadline.

Originally published by Latin Times.