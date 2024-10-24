Goldfish Crackers Undergoes Radical Name Change In Marketing Ploy
The popular crunchy snack will go by Chilean Sea Bass; they're available online only
Goldfish are out and trendy Chilean Sea Bass are in.
The popular salty and crunchy snack is undergoing a temporary name change in an attempt to appeal to Millennial and Gen-Z adults.
"We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too," said Danielle Brown, vice president of Goldfish, according to Fast Company.
Fans can get a 2-pack of the crackers on the site only for $7.38 while supplies last.
"They aren't actual fish, they're crackers... Just FYI.) Available through 10/30," the site says.
The Goldfish brand has shown continuous growth for Campbell Soup Co., generating 50% net sales growth from fiscal years 2019 to 2024 and represents a quarter of the company's snack portfolio, Christopher Foley, executive vice president at Campbell said, according to FoodBusiness News.
"We've transformed this brand from a kid snack to an all-family snack," Foley told investors this summer, the report said.
"For the fifth year in a row, Goldfish is the No. 1 favorite snack amongst teens. Looking at household penetration, our all-family households grew by 1 million in just this past year and, importantly, those Gen Z households gained significant household penetration, six times faster than the total rate of our all-family (households)," he added.
Campbell forecast $1.3 billion in net sales for Goldfish by fiscal 2027, he said.
